Italy’s National-Night-Out rescheduled for October 28th, 2017

Because of inclement weather, the National Night Out scheduled for October 3 from 6-9 p.m. had to be cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday October 28, from 3-6 pm. We are sorry for the short notice but the rain made us do it.

The police department hopes to see you on Saturday, October 28, for free food, drinks, games, bounce houses and many other things. A special drawing will be held and more information about this will be posted before the 28th.

