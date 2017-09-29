Post-secondary school acceptance letters awarded to two Italy HS students

Garrett Janek- Texas A&M University

Garrett Janek is the son of Stephen and Angie Janek. Garrett has attended Italy ISD since kindergarten. He was recently accepted into the Class of 2022 at Texas A&M University. Garrett plans to major in Ag Business with plans to help with the family business, while working in a Fertilizer/Seeding Company. To the underclassman, Garrett says, “It’s not always easy, but if you put your mind to it…you can achieve it!”

Good luck Garrett and Gig’em Aggies!