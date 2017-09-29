Post-secondary school acceptance letters awarded to two Italy HS students Submitted Story Posted September 29, 2017 5:00pm Italy High School Colton Allen- Tarleton State University Colton Allen is the son of Mark Allen and Kia Hugghins. He has attended Italy ISD since pre-kindergarten. Colton was recently accepted into Tarleton State University as a member of the Class of 2022. He plans to major in Agriculture Service and Development with plans to be an Ag teacher. To the underclassman, he says, “It goes by a whole lot faster than you think! Cherish your time!” Good luck Colton and Go Texans! Two Italy High School students were among some of the first to receive acceptance letters to a post-secondary school. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.