October 7, 2017—Italy’s Main Street Market and Community Wide Garage Sale
With just over a week until the community wide event, requests are still coming in. If you are planning on having a garage sale next weekend, October 7, 2017 (no city permit needed) please get signed up so that your location can be included on the map that will be handed out to shoppers.
There are spots still available in the pavilion as well!
Click here to read more about the event
Here is a sampling of the items that will be for sale next weekend:
Kids bike
Handmade pillow cases
Book shelves
Tools
Lamps
Coffee Pots
Campbell Kids Collectibles
Antiques
Cigar Boxes
Cookware
Small furniture pieces
Girls clothes 3T-4T
Women Clothes Sizes 4-6
Outdoor items
Handmade Jewelry
Vintage Dishes
Washer & Dryer
Bedroom Suites