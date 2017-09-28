Milford ISD awarded National Leadership Mentoring Grant

Students from the University of North Florida will be serving as mentors to the Milford Bulldog Students, thanks to a grant from the CAMP leadership mentoring network. Mr. Josh Perry, Professional Educator at Milford I.S.D., will be facilitating the program while working with Milford Students and the UNF Mentors.

The weekly sessions will use videoconferencing technology to support Milford students as they learn about leadership, fitness and college-readiness skills from trained, collegiate mentors.

Through the collaborative efforts of Mr. Vernon Orndorff, Principal, at Milford I.S.D. and Dr. Ohlson, Professor at UNF, Milford I.S.D. was selected based on an exemplary application that demonstrated the district needs and significant support from school and district leadership.

Milford I.S.D. is the first school district selected in the state of Texas to be included in the CAMP network which has received awards from the Jefferson Foundation, the United Way and the United Health Care Heroes Foundation.

Initial funding from the program will provide students with a leadership curriculum, mentoring activities, and fitness gear.

The long-term goal of the partnership is to create a replicable network of leadership mentors within Milford I.S.D. As the Milford students complete the CAMP program, they then serve as mentors to elementary/middle school students within the school. Data from previous programs have shown to increase student attendance, reduce discipline issues and improve student achievement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.