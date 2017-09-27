Italy Mayoral Update: September 27, 2017

The City of Italy has changed garbage collection companies. The new company will be Access disposal. Access will begin collecting the garbage Tuesday October 3rd.

The City of Italy put the contract out for competitive bids, with Access having the lower bid. We knew this process was going to be confusing and we apologize for not getting the information out sooner but we were still in negotiations on the contract with Access up until Monday night the 25th. At that called council meeting, the final contract was approved.

Citizens will be provided the same size garbage container that was being used previously. These trash containers will be delivered Thursday and Friday the 28th and 29th of September.

There will be some changes to the services that are offered.

There will be no more curbside recycling.

We are in the process of having a recycle dumpster placed at our water department facility located at 413 Clark Street. It will be available Monday-Friday during normal working hours. This dumpster is for recycling only. If abuse of this dumpster for anything other than recyclable materials, becomes a issue, it will be removed as the City will be charged for contaminated recycle.

We will have signs posted with instructions.

Collection days will not change. Tuesday will remain collection day.

The only holidays Access observes are Thanksgiving and Christmas so there should be no issues with collection on any other day other than a Tuesday (until December of 2018).

If a citizen should want a bulky item such as a couch or limbs picked up you can contact Access directly to set up a time and negotiate a fee. (888-854-2905.)

Access will provide the City with (8) 20 yard dumpsters per year that we will use for City wide clean up days. We are looking at some dates in October or November and then again next spring.

Access will also provide (2) 750.00 scholarships to graduating seniors.

Again we apologize for the confusion.

If you have any other questions please give us a call at 972-483-7329.

Please share this information with other citizens.

As always, may God bless Italy, Texas,

Jackie D. Cate

