Italy Junior High Football Tickets Available vs Dallas Gateway JH Football
Italy Junior High School has a football event coming up, Italy JH vs Dallas Gateway JH Football on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Click the link below for tickets.
There are many benefits to purchasing your tickets online:
- Secure your tickets ahead of time
- Skip the ticket purchase lines at game time
- Easily access your tickets: Enter using our mobile app on your phone or print your ticket at home
- No need to remember to bring cash for tickets at the gate
The online ticketing process is convenient, quick and easy!