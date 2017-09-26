Citizens’ help needed with trash service transition

Please leave trash cans out by the curb today after trash pick up. DCI will be coming around to collect them.

The new trash service will deliver new trash cans Thursday and Friday of this week.

Commercial customers will receive dumpsters on Saturday morning. If space is available, Access Disposal will relocate the DCI dumpster on site and place the new dumpster for service. If no space is available the DCI dumpster will be relocated to the sewer plant.

Between now and Saturday, if DCI removes any commercial dumpster, please let the City know and we will deliver one from the new company.

Feel free to contact City Hall at 972-483-7329 if you have any questions

