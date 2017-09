Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

Many people have pity parties,

But they need to think things through,

They could get more support,

To hold down the fort,

If they had some friends like you!

I know I’m very fortunate,

And give credit where credit is due,

I must confess,

I’d be in a mess,

If it weren’t for friends like you!

