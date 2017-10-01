Thanks! Neo Tribune!

Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

There’s a publication in Italy, Texas,

quite good, to hear most tell,

it gives the news,

and prints people’s views,

which it does exceptionally well!

It’s a benefit to our city,

and other towns nearby,

so we rejoice

they made us their choice,

and thus we give a grateful sigh!

I eagerly await,

the next published date,

and hope to see it soon,

cause there’s NOBODY better,

when they publish your letter,

than the remarkable, Neo Tribune!

Keep up the great work!

