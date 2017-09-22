Italy ISD to begin a Bass Club

With high school scholarship opportunities and bass tournament trails spreading like wildfire through Texas, several Italy High School students with a passion for fishing have decided to start a Bass Club at Italy ISD.

Organizers will host the initial kick-off meeting to charter the club and elect officers on Tuesday, September 26, at 7:15 am in the Italy High School classroom of Italy ISD advisor Coach Jennifer Reeves. Donuts will be provided so that the students may have breakfast during the meeting.

Students in grades 7th thru 12th wishing to join the club will need to bring $25 membership fee which will cover national student dues to The Bass Federation/Student Angler Federation. This membership fee makes the student eligible to compete on several high school tournament trails, free entry to SAF events, FLW’s electronic magazine, insurance, a SAF workbook and an online Faculty of Fishing education program. More information on national membership can be found at www.highschoolfishing.org.

In addition to the SAF tournaments, which dates have not yet been released for 2018, Italy High School BASS Club members plan to compete on the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail. Rules and tournament dates can be found at https://www.cthstt.com/. Club members will discuss additional local tournaments as well as fundraisers, field trips and conservation service projects.

The new IHS BASS Club will have a great need for volunteer boat captains with a properly insured bass boat. Boats must be at least 16 feet in length with an operational live well and US Coast Guard approved safety equipment. Boat captains must be at least 19 years old and have a back ground check on file with Italy High School. Students may not operate the main engine or be left on the boat alone.

According to the CTHST website, “As a boat captain you will be sharing you years of fishing knowledge with the next generation of anglers. You are able to instruct these young man and woman in such things as, locating fish, lure selection, color and technique. Without anglers like you, giving of your time to support these young anglers, none of this would be possible.”

Boat captains are entered in a gift card drawing at each tournament, and are eligible for a free tournament for a cash prize at the year-end Captain Shoot-Out.

Italy BASS Club members will also be soliciting sponsorships to help pay for team jerseys.

For additional information or to volunteer as a captain, you may email Italy ISD advisor at jreeves@italyisd.org or parent advisor Julie Hinz at hinzjulie@hotmail.com.

