Get signed up and hold your spot!

Event date: Saturday, October 7, 2017 beginning at 7am

Weather outlook shows the temps to be in the low 80’s!—Great weather for getting rid of all your neat treasures!!!

Sign up now for a spot downtown or register your home for Italy’s 2017 Main Street Market & Community Wide Garage Sale. Downtown spots are open for members of the Italy, Avalon, Forreston and Milford Communities.

[[Click here to read more]]

[Click here to sign up]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.