A Tribute to the Milford I.S.D.!

Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

The Milford District,

is truly independent,

word on the street,

is they have a good Superintendent!

And when it comes to sports,

the District is really sumpthin’,

this is due to the leadership,

demonstrated by Coach Crumpton!

How about Ag Mechanics,

taught by Mr. Jackson,

winning all those awards,

by a well-known man of action!

All this possible by great teachers,

and a dedicated staff,

every member in this school,

a specialist in their own craft!

Congratulations! Milford I.S.D.!

