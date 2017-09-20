Obituary: Irma Lee (Harris) Childers, 1926 — 2017

Irma Lee Childers was born in Italy, Texas, on July 24, 1926 to Edna Dazelle (Windham) Harris and William Jack Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Willis Harris, and her husband, Richard Robin Childers, Sr.

Irma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She died peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2017, leaving behind her two siblings: Murray Harris, and Mary Lou Harris Williams, two sons: Richard Robin Childers, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, and Walter Ray Childers and his wife, Brenda, her eight grandchildren: Eric Burns, Avril Liddell, Amber Magnuson, Christopher Childers, Wesley Childers, Blake Childers, Austin Childers, and Cassidy Childers, and her nine great-grandchildren: Megan Pena, Laura Liddell, Mikayla Burns, Karen Liddell, Jacob Burns, Wesley Childers, Jr., Ashtyn Magnuson, Caden Magnuson, and Parker Magnuson, and two great-great grandchildren: Joseph Garza and Brylynn Liddell.

She grew up in Dallas where she attended Woodrow Wilson High School. She married, worked, and raised two sons in Dallas. Irma spent her retirement years in Italy where she enjoyed reading, dancing, gardening, working puzzles, playing games, traveling, attending musicals, and spending time with loved ones.

Our family and her friends always knew they were loved and prayed for when she was here. She was generous, kind, and a friend to many. Our hearts break at Earth’s loss, but they rejoice at Heaven’s gain. We all loved her and will all miss her!

Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Grove Hill Funeral Home in Dallas on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 am. This will be followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am to lay her to rest beside her husband in the Grove Hill Memorial Park located at 4118 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75228. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of one’s choice.

