If you are need of a place to set up an office for you to have a business atmosphere and ample room to conduct your business, you are in luck. There is office space available at 177 Dome Park Place, Italy, Texas with easy access to I-35E.

The space leases for $12 per sq ft. The lease price includes restrooms, internet access and electricity. We currently have 650 sq ft available for lease.

Please call 972 483-7423 extension 523 if interested.

