Poem by Ron Scott, 2017

I don’t know,

but I’ve been told,

those Milford Bulldogs,

are mighty bold!

First they grab an arm,

then they grab a leg,

they tackle you so hard,

their opponents start to beg!

Please Mr. Bulldog,

if mercy can be found,

when you run up the middle,

and smash us to the ground!

The patriots should have realized,

in six man teams around,

you’d better be prepared,

when you enter their Dog pound!

Grrrrr!

Happy Homecoming!

Ron Scott, 2017

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.