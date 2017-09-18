Parenting class offered at Central Baptist, Italy

Join us for a practical study of the art of parenting. It can be threatening to talk about our parenting skills, but it could also be the catalyst to grow families with deeper roots in Christ and better-working relationships.

We hope to see all our parents there, even those with adult children, as we take some time to step back and grow as a parent and also to support and learn from one another.

The class will meet at 117 S. Ward Street, Italy, TX in the Central Baptist Church Family Life Center at 6pm on Sundays for the next four weeks, September 17, September 24, October 1, and October 8.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.