Italy High School Homecoming Game Tickets Now Available Online

Before the big game against Blooming Grove, be sure to attend the Homecoming Parade beginning at 2:00pm Friday

September 12, 2017 – Home Team Marketing (HTM), one of the nation’s leading high school marketing solutions is proud to partner its digital ticketing platform, TicketRoar powered by Eventbrite, with Italy High School for this year’s Homecoming game. At 7:30pm on Friday, at Willis Field, the Italy Gladiators will be taking on the Blooming Grove Lions to wrap up Homecoming festivities for 2017. Before the game, make sure to attend the homecoming parade and pep rally earlier in the afternoon.

High School floats will begin to line up behind the dome along the old field at 1:30pm. The Parade begins at 2:00pm, and concludes with a community wide Pep Rally in the dome. During the festivities, a Homecoming king will be announced as well.

Before the day of the big game, be sure to beat the line & buy online – tickets will be available until kickoff. [[ Click to Buy Now ]]

For more information about how TicketRoar is offering an enhanced ticketing solution built specifically for schools, visit: https://www.ticketroar.com/schools

For more information about Home Team Marketing and its myriad of solutions for schools, visit: https://www.hometeammarketing.com

