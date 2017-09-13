Italy Middle School Book Fair: September 18-22, 2017

Italy Middle School will be hosting its 3rd annual book fair this next week. Students may shop for new books and merchandise all week. Shopping before school may be done Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. An event at Stafford’s library on Tuesday morning will not allow for shopping at that time.

‘Books and Lunch Together’ will be hosted on Thursday, September 21st. Students may invite loved ones to eat lunch and then come to the library to shop at that time. This will be the only extra event outside of the regular school day that will be scheduled at the middle school fair this year.

The cafeteria will be serving nachos w/beef, pinto beans, homemade salsa, and fruit that day should visitors elect to purchase a meal from there.

Middle school students who Like, Share, or Comment on Italy ISD Facebook posts about the book fair will be put into a raffle to win book fair bucks to spend at the fair.

Thank you for your continued support of this fair. We look forward to the book fair next week and to reading all year!

