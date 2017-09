Poem by Ron Scott 2017

Friday nights’ game,

We made a good stand!

But good google moogly,

How about that Italy Band!

I’ve heard John Phillip Sousa,

And the Marine Corps Band,

But after hearing Italy,

It just made me want to stand!

What skill, what talent!

Like a humming bird to nectar,

What made this so?

It was probably their director!

So keep it up, Italy,

You are definitely in demand,

We are so proud of you,

The Awesome Italy Band!

