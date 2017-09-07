Italy’s Annual Main Street Market and Community Wide Garage Sale—October 7, 2017

Its that time again as plans are underway for the 2017 Italy Main Street Market & Community Wide Garage Sale. The date has been set for Saturday, October 7, 2017. The focal point of this event will be an opportunity for community members in and around Italy (including Avalon, Forreston & Milford) to set up mini-garage sale booths in Italy’s downtown Pavilion as well as Italy citizens having garage sales at their home. It will be a great opportunity for everyone to clean out a closet or two as well as finding your next piece for that DIY Pinterest project you have been wanting to do.

Garage sales held on this day will not be charged an Italy City Garage Sale Fee nor will this garage sale go towards citizens’ yearly garage sale limit.

Here are the basic guidelines:

1. Citizens wanting space in the downtown Pavilion must sign up using the online [[COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE SIGN UP FORM]]. 2. Citizens wishing to have a garage sale at their own home MUST also complete the online [[COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE SIGN UP FORM]] for advertising purposes. 3. Spaces in the Pavilion area are not guaranteed and will be allotted in order of which participants signed up using the [[COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE SIGN UP FORM]]. 4. Spaces in the Pavilion area are limited to one vehicle load of items. Feel free to contact 214.878.4623 for clarification on this rule. 5. Booths can be set up at the Pavilion area on Friday evening before the sale after 6pm. 6. The Italy Main Street Market & Community Wide Garage Sale will run from 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, October 7, 2017. 7. Absolutely NO leftover garage sale items may be left in the downtown Pavilion area once the sale is over.

We hope to continue make this Italy Main Street Market & Community Wide Garage sale an annual event for the community. There is not a perfect day, time or season to plan an event like this and have the ability to meet everyone’s needs. If you would like to make suggestions or have an idea for improvement, feel free to use the [[COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE SIGN UP FORM]] as a way to express this, as there is a comment box at the bottom of the form.

Any updates or additions to this information will be posted here as well as Facebook.

You can contact 214/878-4623 if you have any questions.

