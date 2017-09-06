Obituary: Tom Little, 1925 — 2017

Tom Little was a vital part of the Italy community for many years. (Karen Mathiowetz)

Thomas H. (Tom) Little was born on June 20, 1925 to William A. and Katie P. Little in Breckenridge, Texas. He passed away peacefully at his home in Waxahachie on September 5, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

After Tom graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1942, he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines carrying ammunition fuel, weapons and food for the troops in both the Atlantic and Pacific War Zones.

He attended Texas Christian University and Lycoming College. He worked for NCR Co. before going into the banking business. He retired from Bank of America in 1987.

In his teen years, Tom was an Eagle Scout. After moving to Cleburne, Texas he was awarded the Wall of Fame Award of the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce, Governor of Rotary International District 1587 and Director of Texas Savings & Loan League.

Tom married the love of his life, Barbara on September 7, 1979. After they moved to Italy, Texas Tom became very involved in the community. He was a member and Chairman of the Ellis County Appraisal Board. He was proud to be made an Honorary Member of the Italy High School FFA in 2000. He was a member of Italy Planning and Zoning Commission for a number of years. He was a very proud member of Central Baptist Church and a member of the deacon body and a church trustee.

Tom worked as a teacher’s aide at Italy High School and loved interacting with the students. He also loved attending Italy Gladiator football games, supporting the athletes and interacting with other Gladiator supporters.

Tom’s friends say that he made the world a better place because he was in it and enriched their lives more than he would ever know.

Tom is survived by his best and true friend, wife Barbara; sons Thomas C. and Dean Little both of Italy; daughters Penny Rossa of Milford and Martha Sulcoski of Pennsylvania, son William Kent Little; and 9 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three sisters, Mary Little Hike, Katherine Little Schooling and Martha Little Killsgrand.

A celebration of life will be held at Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward Street in Italy, Texas on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. A visitation with the family will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial at a later date will be at the DFW National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the George Scott Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 911, Italy, Texas 76651 or the charity of one’s choice.

