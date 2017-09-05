Gladiator 2017 Homecoming Bonfire

Gladiator Nation,

This year’s Homecoming Bonfire will be held on Wednesday, September 13th at dark, and will be hosted at the Riddle’s property on Morgan Road. For more information on directions/location, you may contact the Riddle’s at 469-337-0193 or 469-383-2893.

Our Gladiators would appreciate donations of brush and branches or wood (no nails or any metal objects of any kind) which can be picked up from your residence by some of our fine Gladiator seniors. Please contact the Riddle’s to make arrangements on pick up location and time.

We want to make this a year to remember, and we hope to see you there as well!

Thank you to Michele and Curtis Riddle!

