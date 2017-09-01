Obituary: W.O. Harris, 1935 — 2017

W.O. Harris, born William Ollan, went peacefully to be with the Lord August 31, 2017, while holding Janette’s hand, the love of his life for nearly 33 years. Nothing brought W.O. more joy than his family who surrounded him with so much love. He was a true testament to being a faithful servant of the Lord praying daily for his family and illustrating how a husband, father and Christian should live their life.

He was born September 24, 1935 to Olan William and Jimmie Flo (Hyles) Harris in Italy, Texas, where he lived out his life. W.O. had two older sisters Frances Harris Davidson and Billye Sue Harris Ridlehuber who nicknamed him “Dub”. All have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Janette Harris; six children Rodney and Sharon Harris, Alicia Harris Farmer and husband Dennis, Keith Harris, Tenia Harris Kinman and husband Jimmy, Kyle and Daisy Hasten and Michele Hasten Klumb and husband Brennan; two nephews Richard Ridlehuber and Harris Davidson; 18 grandchildren Tamara Harris Talley, Cody Harris, Steven Farmer, Gary Farmer, Robin Harris Hughes, Kristy Harris, Misty Harris Matlock, Travis Wood, Ryan Wyman, Amanda Satterwhite LeBlanc, Kelsey Whitener, Shelby Hasten, Laurel Roberts, Sarah Boehler, Leah Sartor (deceased), Christian Templet Jaxon Smithey and Kylyn Smithey, Kathryn, Madelyn, Laura and Michael Klumb; 25 great grandchildren Wyatt and Tana Lynn Talley, Madison Harris, Gavin Farmer, Hannah Scott, Taylon Farmer, Lexi and Skylar De La Rosa, Kyilee McMullen, Pystol and JohnWayne Hughes, Journey, Koda and Alec Harris, Tucker Garza, Chance Wood, Emily, Ryan and Farrah Wyman, Alex Martinez, Branson Driven, Benjamin Groce, Kaylee Sartor, Riley Terry and Carmen Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews and family. He was a mentor to many in his community as well.

W.O. worked for McConnell’s Machine Shop earlier in his life but retired from Owen’s Corning after 16 years. He enjoyed playdays, camping and traveling when his four children were younger. His camping cooking skills led him to many cook-offs as well as cooking for his beloved community in Italy. W.O.’s brisket is the best there is as many will attest to. Every holiday was centered around family with picnics in “Harris Park” and meals at “The Shed” during the colder months. He had already started planning his Labor Day picnic. As his knees failed him later in life, he spent his time sitting in his recliner looking out his front door watching his family and neighbors. He kept track of who was headed in or out of his neighborhood keeping everyone on task and informed! If something or someone was out of place, you could expect a phone call with questioning!

Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8PM Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

Funeral services will be 3PM Sunday September 3, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy. Interment will follow at the Italy Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be Steven Farmer, Gary Farmer, Travis Wood, Ryan Wyman, Cody Harris and Jaxon Smithey. Honorary Pall bearers will be Richard Ridlehuber and Harris Davidson.

He leaves a hole in our hearts but we will fill it with memories of love, laughter and lessons learned. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 200, Italy, TX 76651.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.