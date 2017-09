A Poem by Ron Scott 2017

The Italy Booster Club Wants You

Come join our Italy Booster Club!

We can really use your support!

By offering encouragement to our kids from the fields and on the courts!

You can be an appreciated sponsor and serving is certainly cool,

There’s very little pain and so much to gain,

So join the Booster Club in our school.

