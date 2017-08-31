Italy Civil Air Patrol’s Student Squadron Collecting Items for Harvey Displaced

Our local cadet group is sponsoring Operation Benevolent Gladiators in order to assist those who have been displaced in Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath. If you would like to donate items or money to purchase items, you may drop off donations at Italy High School in care of Captain Guidry. The items that will be collected will make two different kits:

Emergency Hygiene Kits:

(Travel sizes recommended)

7×8 Ziploc Bags Quart Size Ziploc Bags Ziploc Snack Bags Disposable Razors Soap (liquid) Toothbrush Deodorant Band Aids Hand Sanitizer Toothpaste Feminine Hygiene products Baby wipes Hand towel Chewing gum Kleenex

Comfort Kits:

5 gallon buckets with lids (already donated by Monolithic) Nonperishable snack food Refillable water bottles Baby Wipes First aid kit Instant Coffee Hand towel Large towel

Once we have the items collected for the kits, we will put them together and forwarded to our operations base to be handed out. During this time frame, the squadron will have credit for assisting in the search and rescue/relief effort. They will qualify for the Disaster Relief Ribbon after the mission is complete. In addition, the cadets have been training this week and are getting certified in the following:

General Emergency Services (CAP)

Introduction to Incident Command System (FEMA)

ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents (FEMA)

National Incident Management System (NIMS) An Introduction (FEMA)

National Response Framework, An Introduction (FEMA)

Cadets will also have the opportunity to be trained in emergency communications at one of the operating bases.

Donations need to be at the high school by Tuesday, Sept. 5th at 4 p.m.

Thank you in advance for your thoughtful donations!

