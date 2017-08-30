25th Annual George E. Scott Memorial Scholarship Dinner – Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

Former superintendent, George Scott’s dream of helping Italy students be able to attain a higher education after high school is evident in this dinner. He started this scholarship in 1986 by investing his own money. After his death in 1991, an anonymous Italy ISD ex-student contributed $100,000.00 and challenged the community to match the donation; thus the dream became a reality. There have been 85 scholarships awarded since 1993. There are currently 9 active recipients. Tax deductible donations to honor or memorialize loved ones are received continually.

Join us for dinner to support this meaningful and worthwhile cause.

When: Friday evening

• Homecoming • September 15 •

5pm to 7pm

Where: Italy High School Cafeteria

Price per plate: $12

Catering by Bubba’s of Ennis

