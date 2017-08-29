How to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Citizens of Italy:

The City of Italy has received numerous inquiries about how to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross is always willing to accept donations or volunteers at shelters.

The Red Cross regional headquarters number is: 214-678-4800.

There has also been a call for individuals with watercraft to assist in rescues. We ask that volunteers to not self deploy to the Houston area.

The State of Texas Emergency Management is instructing individuals that need shelter to call 211 for shelter information. You may also use 211 to coordinate donations.

If a citizen of Italy needs assistance they should call 972-483-7329.

Sincerely,

Jackie D. Cate

Mayor of Italy

