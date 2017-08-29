2017 Italy Homecoming Schedule of Events

Image: Non high school floats and parade participants should enter the line up on Park Street to the East of the Old Gym. Please do not proceed beyond the Dome as this space is reserved for the Police, CAP Color Gaurd, Band, Cheerleaders, Princesses, King/Queen Nominees, Football and Volleyball teams.

Friday, September 15 is Italy ISD’s Homecoming game against Blooming Grove. Kick off is at 7:30.

The week will start off with the following dress up days:

Monday Patriot Day

  • wear red, white and blue; show your American Pride

Tuesday Tourist Day

  • wear fanny packs, cameras, sunglasses, sun hats, Hawaiian shirts, etc.

Wednesday Wild Wild West Day

  • wear cowboy boots, blue jeans, skirts, belt buckles, pearl snap shirts, cowboy hats

Thursday Squad Day

  • Theme up with your ‘besties’ group and wear the same theme of clothing or the same clothes

Friday Spirit Day

  • Wear school colors, Homecoming Mums, spirit shirts GOLD and WHITE

Parade line up:

  • 1:30
    • Line up behind the dome along the old football field. Leave area between College Street entrance and back of dome for Police and High School groups.

Parade start:

  • 2:00
    • Community wide Pep Rally will follow the parade in the dome. Homecoming King will be announced.

George Scott dinner

  • 5-7
    • High School Cafeteria – Cost $12

Alumni Recognition

  • 6:45
    • Classes ending in “7” will be recognized before the football game. All Alumni need to meet under the stands to the right of the ticket booth by 6:45. Cross Field at 7:00