2017 Italy Homecoming Schedule of Events
Friday, September 15 is Italy ISD’s Homecoming game against Blooming Grove. Kick off is at 7:30.
The week will start off with the following dress up days:
Monday Patriot Day
- wear red, white and blue; show your American Pride
Tuesday Tourist Day
- wear fanny packs, cameras, sunglasses, sun hats, Hawaiian shirts, etc.
Wednesday Wild Wild West Day
- wear cowboy boots, blue jeans, skirts, belt buckles, pearl snap shirts, cowboy hats
Thursday Squad Day
- Theme up with your ‘besties’ group and wear the same theme of clothing or the same clothes
Friday Spirit Day
- Wear school colors, Homecoming Mums, spirit shirts GOLD and WHITE
Parade line up:
- 1:30
- Line up behind the dome along the old football field. Leave area between College Street entrance and back of dome for Police and High School groups.
Parade start:
- 2:00
- Community wide Pep Rally will follow the parade in the dome. Homecoming King will be announced.
George Scott dinner
- 5-7
- High School Cafeteria – Cost $12
Alumni Recognition
- 6:45
- Classes ending in “7” will be recognized before the football game. All Alumni need to meet under the stands to the right of the ticket booth by 6:45. Cross Field at 7:00