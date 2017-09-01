Year of the Gladiators!

A Poem by Ron Scott 2017

The boys from Italy,

Were up to par!

With Coach Weaver,

We knew they’d go far!

The conditioning was rigorous,

But nobody died,

Maybe some groaning,

But nobody cried!

The new stadium was awesome

It was something to behold!

It gave the team pride,

It made them feel bold!

The community was supportive

There would be not one snub!

And add to that,

They had a killer Booster Club!

So, the Gladiators are ready,

Go ahead Make their day!

We invite you to come out

And see how champs play!

