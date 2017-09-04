Italy Gladiator Alumni Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament September 16, 2017

The Italy Gladiator Alumni Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament, a one-day event, will be played on Saturday, September 16, homecoming weekend, with the first games starting at 10:00 a.m. — See Attached Bracket

Italy High school’s graduating classes from 1998 to 2017 will be represented and it should be a real hoot with everyone battling for the chance to take on the 1997 class in the Championship game.

The concession stand will be operating.

Rallying for Rana:

A special fund has been established for Rana Ramirez at 1st Stank Bank in Italy. Financial donations on Rana’s behalf can be made inside any 1st State Bank Location.

Bake Sale:

Everyone is welcome to bring bake goods for selling at the event with all the proceeds to be donated to the Rana Ramirez fund.

We are also in need of volunteer umpires for the event. Contact Barry Byers to volunteer as an umpire or with any questions at (972) 921-1231.

