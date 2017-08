Instead of a mayoral update this month we are asking the citizens of Italy to give us your opinion on garbage collection.

We have bids from several different companies with different prices and different services offered.

Below you will find a link to the City’s website, it will take you to a survey. You can also view the bids and compare prices.

As always, may God bless Italy, Texas,

Jackie D Cate

[[ click here to take survey ]]

