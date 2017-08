Gold & White Scrimmage this Saturday, August 12, at the new Gladiator Coliseum, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the new turf field!!!

Towel admission! (Must have a towel for admittance)

Thanks, Gladiator Nation for your continued support!

Go Gladiators!

#carpediem

#italyisd

