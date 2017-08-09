Italy Superintendent Update: August 9, 2017

Community,

As many of you are aware, the Texas State Legislature is currently in a Special Session. With less than one week to go The House has passed House Bill 21. This bill has potential to increase state funding by $210 per student. This would provide Italy ISD with approximately $124,000.00 of additional revenue to educate our students. HB 21 also provides a six-year plan to fully fund the Small School Allotment for small districts comprised of less than 300 square miles. HB 21 also addresses additional funding for dyslexic students and bilingual students. It also provides funding for Career & Technology Education courses for students in 8th grade.

These bills are not connected to local taxes or property values.

The Senate has a scheduled hearing on Friday, August 11, 2017 to consider the legislation.

Additional bills we are watching are House Bill 30 and House Bill 23. HB 30 provides a funding mechanism for HB 21. HB 23 provides grant funding for innovative services for students with autism.

I hope that you will contact Senator Birdwell to show support and for this legislation. His contact information is listed below.

Texas State Senate District 22—Senator Brian Birdwell

Capitol Office: EXT E1.706

Capitol Phone: (512) 463-0122

Capitol Address: P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78711

District Address: 900 Austin Ave, Suite 500

Waco TX 76701

Phone: (254) 772-6225

