Martha Clarice Irvin October 24, 1941 – August 5, 2017

Martha Clarice Irvin, known by all of her family and friends as “Clarice”; from Italy, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017 at her residence. Clarice was born October 24, 1941 in Haralson County, Georgia to the late Otis Sterling King and Nolly Mildred Price King.

Clarice is survived by her loving husband James Earl Irvin; two daughters Carrie Britt and husband Mike, Christy Irvin Day; two brothers Hubert King and wife Florene of Georgia, Barry King and wife Patricia of Georgia; one sister Delilah Brown of Georgia. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Martha Clarice was preceded in death by two sons Troy Earl and Terry James Irvin; brother Martin King; sister Ann Chandler.

Clarice was not only a loving mother and housewife, but she worked many years as a bookkeeper for Fortune Reality in Cleburne, Texas.

Visitation with the family is scheduled Tuesday, August 8, from 6-8 pm at the Central Baptist Church located at 113 S. Ward Street in Italy, Texas.

Funeral services to celebrate Clarice’s life is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017 , 10:00 am at the Central Baptist Church located at 113 S. Ward Street in Italy, Texas. Interment to follow at the Fall Creek Cemetery located in Hood County.

Martha Clarice Irvin will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Wayne Boze Funeral Home located at 1826 W. Hwy 287 Business in Waxahachie, Texas are in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Meals on Wheels or the Salvation Army.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.