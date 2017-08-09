2017 Italy Gladiator Football Varsity and JH/JV Schedules | Carpe Diem

Included are the 2017 Italy Gladiators Varsity and JH/JV Football schedules.

The Gladiators will be led this season by returning seniors Clay Riddle, Tylan Wallace, Kendrick Norwood and Garrett Janek as Italy ISD celebrates the inaugural season of its brand new football stadium with a turf field and a surrounding track.

Other key contributors will be Christion Washington, Gary Escamilla, Terry Dixon, Alex Garcia, Caleb Telatnyk, Jonathan Salas, Anthony Lusk, Adam Powell, Bryson May and Al Waits.

Go Gladiators!

#carpediem

#italyisd

