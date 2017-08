The 2017 Italy Gladiator Football kicks off Monday, August 7. We are still in need of donations, including fruits, waters, peanut butter and hot dog buns for our “hydration stations” between our practices!! (Submitted photo)

Please contact Misty Escamilla at (972) 354-0666 if you are willing to HELP!

Thank you, Gladiator Nation for your continued support! It takes a village!!

#carpediem

#italyisd

