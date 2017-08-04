Help the Italy Police Department “Stuff the Bus!”

The Italy Police Department invites you to help stuff the bus. Please help us in assisting local children in need. You may drop off your new school supplies and backpacks in the school bus box at City Hall located at 161 W. Main Street. The donation box will be available August 1st through August 31st.

We are asking for anything that is listed on the school supply list. The City Hall will have copies of the lists if needed. All donations will benefit Stafford Elementary Students as well as the High School Students.

