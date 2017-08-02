Attention Italy: Reserved/Season tickets soon to be available online!

Attention Italy: Reserved/Season tickets will be available online in the near future!

Italy ISD has partnered with Ticket Roar, an online ticket sales group, for all of our future, contests, and events to make the purchasing experience more convenient for our Gladiator supporters!

2016 season ticket holders will have available to them a small window to purchase their tickets prior to opening sales up to the public! Season tickets will be $60!

We understand this is a little different than what has been done in the past, and appreciate your understanding as we strive to grow and get better at Italy ISD!

Any questions or concerns, please email dweaver!italyisd.org and I will answer them to the best of my ability!

Italy Gladiator Athletics thanks all our fans for their continued support!

Thank you All,

Italy Football Head Coach/AD David Weaver

