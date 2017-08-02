It’s Italy Gladiator Football time! 2-a-days begin MONDAY August 7th @ 6:15 a.m.
Italy, Texas, it is once again that time!
2-a-day Gladiator Football practices begin MONDAY, August 7th with a 6:30 a.m. TEAM MEETING! All Football Players entering grades 9th -12th need to arrive NO LATER than 6:15 a.m. on MONDAY – FRIDAY!
In order to start fast, we are asking all incoming 9th – 12th graders to meet the coaches at the field-house THIS THURSDAY, August 3rd, to get sized for a helmet, girdle, workout short and t-shirt between 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon! The only equipment needed by you are cleats!
Physicals:
Players need PHYSICALS by August 7th!!!
