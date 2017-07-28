Milford PD Provides Rx Drug Disposal Program for Community

The Milford Police Department has partnered with IMPACT Communities, and the United Way of West Ellis County to provide the citizens of Milford with a Prescription Drug Disposal Program. Citizens are encouraged to dispose of any expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications. Pills and liquid medications will be accepted; however, inhalers, syringes, and sharps are not. It is advised to keep medications in a secure container for disposal; no loose pills please. The service is anonymous and free of charge.

Turning in medications to law enforcement drug disposal programs is the best way to safely dispose of these potentially hazardous materials and keep them away from our youth. Please do not throw away or flush medications down a toilet, which results in contamination of our local water supplies and landfills.

The Prescription Drug Disposal Program is a community effort to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. Each day, approximately 2,500 teens use prescription drugs to get high for the first time according to the Partnership for a Drug Free America. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, as well as the home medicine cabinet.

If you should have further questions regarding the Prescription Drug Disposal Program please contact IMPACT Communities at 972-937-1531 or email sphillips@dpri.com

Drug Prevention Resources unites students, families and communities in a common desire to power change and flourish in positive, drug-free environments. For more information, visit DrugPrevResources.org.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.