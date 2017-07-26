Volleyball! Volleyball! Volleyball!

Lady Gladiators,

It is time to get to work! We will begin high school Volleyball practices on Tuesday, August 1st, beginning at 9 am.

All ladies must be dressed and ready to step onto the court no later than 9 am. Needed equipment will be issued beginning at 8:15 am. We have our sights set on winning championships, so we have no time to waste!

We will have a parent meeting on Tuesday, August 1st, beginning at 7:30 pm in the Dome. Check the Italy HS Volleyball Facebook for updated information. We will have practice schedules, as well as, game schedules for each of you. We will also distribute our Volleyball Handbook and fundraising information, so please, make arrangements to attend.

A memorable season awaits us, ladies! The question is: Will you be interested, or will you be invested? #gladiatornation

See you soon,

Volleyball Coaching Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.