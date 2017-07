The South Ellis County Water Department

works very hard for me!

And as everyone knows,

the water now flows,

with a top rated quality!

And I can tell,

under management by Michelle,

that this is why,

do or die,

you don’t miss your water,

til the well runs dry!

Thanks! South Ellis County Water Department!

~ Ron Scott, 2017 ~

