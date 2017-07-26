Apology to Italy Police Department

Hey, I just wanted to apologize for causing y’all a huge problem with the rat nesting. I had no idea or even crossed my mind that I was contributing to the delinquency of rats. So as soon as I was made aware by Chief Taylor I stopped and tried to clean up food on the ground and donate rat traps.

You guys are awesome and have better things to do than fight rats. Thanks for EVERYTHING YOU DO, and know that this citizen is BACKING THE BLUE AND ALL LEO’S AND RESPONDERS. Take care BE SUPER SAFE.

Marcy Warren

