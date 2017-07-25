IABC Memberships

Italy Athletic Booster Club (IABC) is kicking of their 2017 membership drive. Please use the attached forms for either an individual membership or a business membership and help us support our Gladiator athletes and the Athletic Program.

Individual memberships are $20 and each member will receive a decal and the opportunity to order a booster tshirt.

Group or Business memberships are $150 and they will receive a 2′×3′ sign space on the fence of the new Gladiator Coliseum and signs will be provided by the IABC and will remain on the fence for the entire school year.

Any questions, please feel free to contact the IABC secretary, Heidi Crawford at 817-933-5056

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.