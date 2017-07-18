Italy Junior High School Supply Kits Available – Final Call

Parents,

There are currently 6 seventh grade and 5 eighth grade school supply kits available for purchase from Italy ISD for the 2017-2018 school year. You may sign up to commit to purchase these through the school for your child/children. Once these are gone, there will not be additional kits ordered. Seventh grade kits are $57.81; Eighth grade kits are $58.69.

To Sign up for one or more of these kits, go the the following link:

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da8af28abfe3-junior

Check either the 7th or 8th grade box and click on Submit and Sign Up at the bottom of the web page. Please enter your student’s name in the My Comment section of the sign up.

You may send cash or a check made out to Italy ISD with your student(s) on the first day of school. Please have them bring the payment to Mrs. Joffre in the library. She will write a receipt of payment and distribute the supplies to the teachers and your child.

You will receive an email 7 days prior to the beginning of the school year to remind you to send payment. Supplies will not be distributed until payment is received.

7th Grade Supply List:

3 one-subject notebooks; 1 three-subject notebook

12-count colored pencils

10 Elmer’s glue sticks

3 pkg college ruled paper

1 4 pack EXPO dry eraser markers

4 boxes Kleenex

2 pkg highlighters (4 in each)

36 #2 pencils

1 pkg 9×12 construction paper

2 four oz. bottles Elmer’s glue

10 count fine markers

2 blue plastic pocket folders w/brads

2 blue plastic pocket folders w/3 holes

1" white, hardback vinyl binder

1 Clorox wipes

2 pink erasers

1 4×6 100 count white ruled index cards

1 wide ruled composition notebook

8th Grade Supply List:

2 one-subject notebooks; 1 three-subject notebook; 1 five-subject notebook

12-count colored pencils

36 #2 pencils

1 pkg 9×12 construction paper

14 Elmer’s glue sticks

10 count fine markers

2 green plastic pocket folders w/brads

1 purple plastic pocket folders w/brads

2 green plastic pocket folders w/3 holes

1 Clorox wipes

2 pink erasers

1 4×6 100 count white ruled index cards

1 4 pack EXPO dry eraser markers

1 6" scissors

2 four oz. bottles Elmer’s glue

1 pkg highlighters (4 total)

1 wide ruled composition notebook

4 boxes Kleenex

