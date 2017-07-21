Benefit Art Exhibit

The Art on the Square gallery owned by the Ellis County Art Association located at 113 Franklin St. Waxahachie is hosting an exhibit of artwork created by Shelley Nance, 2007 graduate of Italy High School, who passed away in 2009.

The exhibit will be on display Saturday, July 29 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, July 30 from 1 to 5 PM. Donations will be excepted but not required for admission.

All donations benefit the Shelley Nance Memorial Art Scholarship Fund which is awarded annually to a graduating Italy High School senior who will be pursuing a degree in art in college.

