Dinosaur George at S.M. Dunlap Library Wednesday, July 19th – 12:30pm

Dinosaur expert, George Blasing, also known as “Dinosaur George” will be putting on an educational presentation Wednesday, July 19th at 12:30pm at the S.M. Dunlap Library located at 300 W. Main Street, Italy.

Dinosaur George will be presenting items from his personal collection including: pre-historic fossils, bones and other various dinosaur relics. Mr. George will edu-tain you with fun, facts, and fun facts about all things dinosaur related.

Be sure to mark your calendar because this event will be great fun for the whole family.

