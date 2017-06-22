WNBA player Andrea Riley to conduct Girls Basketball Clinic next week in Italy

Italy — On behalf of the Italy Lady Gladiators Basketball Program, WNBA player Andrea Riley will be conducting her 1st Annual Working2Win Girls Basketball Clinic at Stafford Elementary on Monday, June 26, and on Tuesday, June 27.

Cost per participant is $30

Registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Both camps will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Girls 6-18 in age are invited to attend

Attached is the flyer promoting the clinic.

Any questions please contact Coach Walker at:

(713) 443-1912

lwalker@italyisd.org

— You can also email any questions to —

delasbour21@yahoo.com

WNBA player Andrea Riley is a State Farm ALL-American and a Top 10 WNBA draft pick.

Stafford Elementary is located at 301 Harris Street, Italy, Texas 76651

“Don’t count the days, make the days count!”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.