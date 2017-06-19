Italy Mayoral Update: June 19, 2017

The City of Italy is sad to report that council member Paul Cockerham has resigned and will be moving. We would like to thank him for his time and dedication he has given to the City.

We will be taking applications to fill his seat on the council which is for a 1 year term. If you are interested please stop by City Hall and fill out a application.

The Shop With A Hero 6th annual softball game and fireworks show will be held July 15th at Johnny Jones Field (Italy High School softball field) the festivities will start at 5pm. This is a wonderful program, please check out their facebook site for more information.

The public works department has been filling pot holes around town with asphalt. Once the pot holes are patched the plan is to begin patching the sides of these streets where erosion of the edges has become a problem. We have a tentative time for the chip seal work to be done on Waco, Richards, Sims, Travis and Stafford streets. We hope to start these projects sometime within the first 2 weeks of July.

We held a workshop Monday, June19th to discuss several issues. We would like to thank everyone that was in attendance. We hope to hold these meetings every 3-4 months. These meetings are open and we would encourage citizens to attend. It will be more like a town hall meeting where citizens are able to communicate with your elected officials in a less official setting than normal council meetings.

Items discussed:

City Hall (101 W. Main) repair/demolish/grants/historic designation

Old fire station (108 Harpold) repair/uses for building/historic designation

Old First Christian Church (213 Popular) demolition/sale of

Purchase of other downtown property for City use

Ordinances relating to annexation

Speed limits

These are some of the items that were discussed, as we move forward we hope more citizens will come forward with more ideas to improve the quality of life for our community.

Until next time,

May God bless Italy, Texas,

Jackie D. Cate

Mayor

