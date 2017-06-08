Italy Junior High Band Wraps Up Year With a Flurry of Activity

While many extracurricular organizations are accustomed to winding down towards the end of the school year, that clearly wasn’t the case with the Italy Gladiator Band, particularly the junior high band members. Here are the activities that the 6th, 7th and 8th grade band members participated in during the last 3 weeks of the school year:

6th grade band Riesel Solo and Ensemble Contest (all 25 students received a superior rating!) McLennan Community College Highlands Young Band Festival (outstanding performance trophy)



8th grade band Small ensemble performances at area rehab and retirement facilities



All grade levels Annual spring concert at Italy HS, including both full band and small ensemble performances



Congratulations to these and all the Gladiator Band members for an outstanding year of performing, competing, and sharing the wonderful gift of music with Italy and the surrounding communities. Music is indeed sound learning!

